At the People's Choice Awards in L.A. Wednesday night, many stars took risks with their red carpet garb.

Between Lea Michele's white, hand-draped Marchesa dress and Lucy Hale's asymmetrical Cengiz Abazoglu gown complete with a side sash, the red carpet looked more like an art show than an awards event.

PHOTOS: See what all the stars wore at the People's Choice Awards

But Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in probably the most interesting design of the night, choosing a Viktor & Rolf dress with black mesh netting seamed with bright blue, ocean wave crest-inspired swirls.

PHOTOS: How the stars get ready for the red carpet

The Hunger Games actress teamed her look with Sergio Rossi heels and Jack Vartanian jewelry.

PHOTOS: Meet the Hunger Games cast!

Last year, Natalie Portman donned one of Viktor & Rolf's elaborate creations at the 2011 Golden Globes. The Black Swan star, who was pregnant at the time, wore a pink strapless gown with a hand-embroidered crystal rose.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly