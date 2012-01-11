Lea Michele has mastered the art of turning heads on the red carpet, and Wednesday night's People's Choice Awards was no exception.

PHOTOS: See what all the stars wore at the People's Choice Awards

But it wasn't the Glee star's flapper-inspired Marchesa dress that stood out most. It was her bright pinky-purple lipstick (exact shade: Lancome Rogue Love Lipstick in Roses in Love).

PHOTOS: How the stars get ready for the red carpet

Even Michele, 25, was enamored with the unique hue, tweeting her makeup artist Melanie Inglessis that "the lipstick you put on me tonight was AMAZING! I loved it!!!"Tell Us: Would you dare to wear a shade like this?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly