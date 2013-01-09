There was nary a poorly-dressed star in sight at the 34th Annual People's Choice Awards in L.A. Jan. 9!

We're the Millers star Jennifer Aniston wore a flirty Dior dress, Fred Leighton jewels and Tom Ford shoes. The 43-year-old actress picked up the Favorite Comedic Movie Actress trophy.

Lea Michele, 26, showed off her sexy stems in a hot pink Elie Saab mini-dress featuring embellished lace detailing. The Glee actress capped off her look with Anita Ko jewels and a Jimmy Choo bag.

The Heat's Sandra Bullock, who received the first-ever Favorite Humanitarian award, donned a custom Vera Wang look, while Happy Endings' Casey Wilson looked marvelous in a cobalt blue sheath and nude Jerome C. Rousseau sandals.

Heidi Klum oozed sex appeal in a Julien McDonald dress featuring a thigh-high slit and side cut-outs. The Project Runway host accessorize with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and Christian Louboutin heels.

Pitch Perfect's Brittany Snow hit a high note in a Maria Lucia Hohan dress, Guiseppe Zanotti shoes and Norman Silverman earrings. She accessorized with a Judith Leiber clutch. Multiple winner Jennifer Lawrence sparkled in a Valentino Couture dress, Nicholas Kirkwood shoes and Cartier jewels.

Other female celebrities who attended the People's Choice Awards include Christina Aguilera, Ellen DeGeneres, Julianne Hough, Katy Perry, Naomi Watts, Emma Watson, Taylor Swift, Katie Cassidy, Chloe Moretz, Olivia Munn, Shay Mitchell, Paris Hilton, Karina Smirnoff and Rumer Willis.

