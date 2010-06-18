From TheWrap.com:

By Hunter Walker

Perez Hilton has no regrets about posting the upskirt photos of Miley Cyrus -- in fact, if he had his way, it would still be online for all to see.

Those were the celebrity blogger's comments Thursday in an interview with CNN's "The Joy Behar Show," his first about the incident.

Hilton was responding to the controversy that erupted when he posted pictures of 17-year-old pop singer Miley Cyrus with her crotch exposed while getting out of a convertible.

Hilton's troubles started in the wee hours of Monday morning when he tweeted a link to a photo of Cyrus getting out of a car. The photo immediately elicited a strong reaction on the Internet after many observers claimed Cyrus' private parts were visible in the picture. ABC ended up pulling ads for "The View" from Perez's site, and there was widespread speculation that the blogger might face child pornography charges since Cyrus is underage.

In his interview with Behar, Hilton defended his actions claiming that the photo didn't show anything indecent.

"I just chose a photo that showed her getting out of the car. You didn't see anything down there. I can't help it, Joy, if America has a very dirty imagination," he said.

Hilton has, in the past, been a harsh critic of Cyrus for dressing and dancing provocatively. He told Behar that "the point of me choosing that one photo is because it was showing Miley getting out of the car in an unladylike fashion … I just thought that was funny and in keeping with her shocking behavior of late."

Hilton was eager to clarify what he described as inaccurate reports.

Much of the press coverage of the controversy has said the photo was posted on Hilton's blog before being taken down. Hilton pointed out that the picture was posted on his Twitter account rather than his website.

"I merely linked to a photo that I found on the Internet on my Twitter," he said. Hilton also dismissed reports that he took the picture down when the outcry began. "That website that I posted a link to, they're the ones that took it down," he said.

Not only does Hilton think he has been unfairly attacked for posting the picture, he told Behar that he wishes the picture was still visible online. "I really do wish I could post that picture, because a lot of people … are getting upset over an image they didn't see … I feel like if everyone saw this image in question, they would clearly see that you're not seeing anything down there that you're not supposed to," he said.

Despite the backlash, Hilton claimed to have no regrets about the incident. "I don't regret what I did and I would do the same thing again," he said.

Hilton's CNN interview airs tonight at 9 p.m.

Miley Cyrus was interviewed on Friday morning's edition of "Good Morning America" on ABC.

