Perez Hilton took to Twitter last night, asking his million-plus followers for help after Black Eyed Peas singer will.i.am allegedly assaulted him.

"I was assaulted by will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas and his security guards. I am bleeding. Please, I need to file a police report. No joke..." he wrote.

(We guess, when you're a self-proclaimed "Queen of All Media" like Perez, calling the police yourself seems too ... common?)

Later, Perez continued his 140 character calls for action: "Still waiting for the police. The bleeding has stopped. I need to document this. Please, can the police come to the SoHo Met Hotel."

And later still: "I spoke to my lawyer. I really need to talk to the authorities... The Toronto police are here now... The police are investigating the assault now. I did the right thing by reporting it... I won't be talking about this any further. It is in the hands of the authorities."

In response to the allegations, will.i.am counter-Twittered that Perez was a "liar," and posted a video on his site claiming that he merely exchanged words with Hilton, asking him to lay off his bandmate, Fergie.

According to will.i.am, it was actually an angry fan who attack Hilton after the gossip blogger started hurling insults at will.i.am and calling him a "f----t." At the time, the Black Eyes Peas singer says, he was just "sitting there, minding my own business, waiting for a car."

Should you wish to hear more of Perez's side of the story, he's posted a video statement here .

Police are reportedly investigating the incident.

