NEW YORK (AP) -- Performance artist Marina Abramovic (ah-BRAH'-muh-vihch) plans to build a $15 million center in upstate New York devoted to duration-based works of art lasting anywhere from six hours to several days.

She unveiled the design for The Marina Abramovic Institute for the Preservation of Performance Art on Monday.

A former tennis center in Hudson, N.Y., about two hours north of New York City, will be transformed into a 23,000-square-foot art facility. It'll feature special lounge chairs on wheels for visitors who fall asleep during the lengthy performances. They'll be rolled into a sleep area while remaining part of the piece.

Construction is expected to begin at the end of next year. The opening is projected for 2014.

Abramovic is known for performances that push the limits of physical and mental endurance.