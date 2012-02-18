NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- Filmmaker Tyler Perry has spoken at Whitney Houston's funeral about her grace, and complimented her openness and candid talk.

Perry says the two met a few years ago and that during their first talk, Houston credited God for helping her meet challenges.

Perry spoke Saturday of "a grace that kept on carrying her all the way through" her life. He says "it was the same grace that carried her home."

As Perry was speaking, Houston's mother stood up, clapping and raising her hands. Many churchgoers were also standing.

Houston died Feb. 11 in California the day before the Grammy awards. She was 48. A cause of death hasn't been determined.