Katy Perry has broken her silence since splitting from husband Russell Brand to urge fans to avoid "gossip" about their marriage breakdown.

Brand cited "irreconcilable differences" when he filed for divorce from the pop star on Dec. 30 following weeks of speculation about the state of their relationship.

Both stars have kept quiet since the news broke, but Perry has now taken to her Twitter.com page to address the numerous rumors about their romance.

She tweeted, "Concerning the gossip, I want to be clear that no one speaks for me. Not a blog, magazine, 'close sources' or my family."

The "California Gurls" singer also thanked her followers for their well wishes, adding, "I am so grateful for all the love and support I've had from people around the world. You guys have made my heart happy again."

Perry married the funnyman in a lavish ceremony in India in October 2010.