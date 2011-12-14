Katy Perry wants to take an extended hiatus in the New Year (2012) so she can embark on a wilderness trek and learn how to "live off the land".

The pop star has spent most of 2011 traveling the world on her California Dreams Tour, and she is planning to get back to nature when the trek wraps up in January (2012).

She tells Perez Hilton, "I need to breathe a bit and, for me, when I write good songs, it's because I've experienced something. So I really need to take a little bit of time to experience a little bit more so I have better material.

"I wanna travel a little bit and that sounds crazy (after a tour), but really, I wanna travel in my own way. Maybe... the early part of next year, I'm going to go on a wilderness trek, where it's basically like surviving without anything, learning how to make fire, learning how to live off the land, from nature. I'm really excited to learn how to make fire, if I ever have to go to a party and somebody needs a light! I'm excited to learn how to make fire with my bare hands, if I can."

The last stop on Perry's tour is scheduled for January 22, 2012, in Pasay, Philippines.