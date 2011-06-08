Katy Perry has adopted a geeky alter ego and set up Facebook and Twitter accounts in her name.

The glamorous pop star will appear as braces-wearing Kathy Beth Terry in the upcoming music video for her next single, "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)."

Fictional Terry is already a hit online - thousands of Facebook users have 'liked' her page, which displays a list of the 13-year-old student's interests including the solar system, science fairs, Sudoku puzzles and Hanson.

Perry has also been busy 'Tweeting' as Terry, writing: "Mom is making me go shopping at Mervyn's today for a training bra. Wish she'd take me to Victoria's Secret like everybody else! SO emBRAassing (sic)."

In a preview clip for the music video, due to premiere on Jun 14, Perry as Terry can be seen getting drunk at a house party, throwing up into a roller skate and accidentally flashing her breast while dancing.