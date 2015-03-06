Congratulations are in order for Sarah Shahi and husband Steve Howey!

The couple welcomed twins, daughter Violet Moon and son Knox Blue, on March 1 at home in Los Angeles.

Shahi, who plays Sameen Shaw on CBS' Person of Interest, and Howey, who stars on Showtime's Shameless, are also parents to five-year-old son William Wolf, delivered via at-home water birth.

The 35-year-old actress learned she was pregnant while filming Person of Interest last fall and is on an extended break from the program for the rest of the season. Shahi is expected to return when her schedule allows.

Shahi and Howey, 37, have been married for six years.