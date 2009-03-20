George Clooney is good enough to eat.

At least, PETA thinks so. E! Online reports that the organization obtained Clooney's used towel from a gym in Washington, D.C., and the president of the organization, Ingrid E. Newkirk, wrote a letter to Clooney seeking his permission to inject his sweat into tofu to make "CloFu." (They have some real punsters over at PETA).

Ingrid writes, "Your fans would swoon at the idea of eating CloFu ... we would attract many people who don't try tofu because they worry it would be bland."

Apparently it's "no different than making artificial chicken flavor for instant gravy."

Not different at all. Except for the fact that it's a human. Not just any human, but a Sexiest Man Alive human.

According to the research PETA has conducted, men smell of cheese and women smell like onions. They actually suggested having Clooney Pizza.

We don't know who the marketing geniuses were behind this, but we're simultaneously creeped out and intrigued. Throw in a little Natalie Portman Paste, and you got yourself one mean A-list casserole.

