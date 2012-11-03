Execs at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have taken aim at Naomi Campbell over reports she is planning an elephant polo match in India to celebrate her boyfriend's 50th birthday, branding the supermodel "clueless."

Campbell and her Russian billionaire partner Vladimir Doronin are planning to mark the milestone next week with a lavish bash attended by family and friends. Guests are reportedly due to take part in several adventure sports, including an elephant polo tournament - but the party plans have angered PETA chiefs.

Spokeswoman Benazir Suraya has branded the star "clueless" and adds, "Constantly kept in chains, elephants used for polo are driven insane and exhibit signs of immense frustration, including repetitive swaying, rocking and head-bobbing. The chains also result in painful wounds and pressure sores, which often become infected."

Suraya tells Britain's Daily Telegraph the organization wants to see the beauty and her boyfriend rethink their plans. She adds, "We will urge Naomi Campbell to immediately withdraw her plans to organise this cruel 'sport' and instead work with PETA to promote elephant protection in the country.

"PETA will also meet officials at Animal Welfare Board of India and the Wildlife Department to [urge them to] refrain from issuing any permission to allow this event."

It has also been reported that Campbell has asked Diana Ross to perform at the bash in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.