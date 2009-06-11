LONDON (AP) -- British police have arrested singer Pete Doherty on suspicion of drunk driving and drug possession.

Gloucestershire Constabulary says a 30-year-old man was arrested after officers spotted a car driving erratically in Gloucester, about 100 miles west of London, early Thursday.

A police official speaking on condition of anonymity in line with departmental policy confirmed the man was Doherty, who played a concert in Gloucester on Wednesday.

A 30-year-old woman was also detained. The pair are being questioned at a police station.

Doherty is the lead singer of Babyshambles and former boyfriend of model Kate Moss. He has a long history of drug arrests.