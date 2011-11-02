-- Pete Wentz and Bebe Rexha of BlackCards taking a break from performing at SVEDKA X Yoni Goldberg's Halloween party at Good Units in NYC – also entertaining the crowd were Rev Run, MC Hammer, DJ Ruckus and Jesse Marco.

-- Reese Witherspoon hanging out backstage at the Jason Aldean/Chris Young Thompson Square show at the Gibson Ampitheatre in LA

-- Vinny Guadagnino dressed as Magnum surprising Pauly D as he deejayed Pacha’s Attack of the Zombie Guidettes from Beneath the Boardwalk in NYC.

-- Kris Jenner celebrating the launch of her new book Kris Jenner...And All Things Kardashian at a private Moms and the City event at The Darby in NYC.

-- Joseph Fiennes performing in "Happy Days in the Art World" by Elmgreen & Dragset at Performa's opening night benefit at NYC’s Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.

-- True Blood's Sam Trammell enjoying the signature Kansas steak at the newly open 35 Steaks + Martinis inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas

-- Debra Messing, Anjelica Huston and the cast of "Smash" eating dinner at Palm West Steakhouse in NYC.

-- Joe Manganiello meeting fans at a Signings & Sightings event in The Shops at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT.

-- Kelly Rutherford cozying up to boyfriend Marcus Ernst at the launch of Furla's Exclusive Handbag Collection for Saks Fifth Avenue in NYC.

-- Sanaa Lathan, Cuba Gooding Jr, and Evan Ross attending the launch of new software app Playground Sessions at Sunset Marquis in LA.

-- 50 Cent giving an impromptu performance at an event for his energy drink Street King at Greenhouse in NYC.

