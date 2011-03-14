Entertainment Tonight.

Musician Pete Wentz is starting out this year in a new band and newly single -- and he's talking about it.

The Fall Out Boy bassist, now playing in the new group Black Cards, announced his split from wife Ashlee Simpson in February, and chatted about the separation Monday morning on KIIS FM's radio show On-Air with Ryan Seacrest. "I think that one of the things, that hardest thing, is that when you're a public profile it's hard to maintain your private life," he responded when asked how he was doing since the breakup.

The court papers filed by Ashlee at the Los Angeles County Superior Court cite "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce, and state that she's seeking joint legal custody and primary physical custody of their 2-year-old son Bronx. Ashlee, 26, and Pete, 31, were married in May 2008.

"Ashlee's been my best friend for five years," he said of his estranged wife. "I have nothing but love and respect for her. I mean, going through something like this isn't easy but we're friends and the most important thing is to put our son first."

As for going through a divorce while being a public figure, he said jokingly, "It's like the on time on Earth that I'm like 'Thank God Charlie Sheen exists.'"

