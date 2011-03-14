Their marriage may be over, but Pete Wentz says his friendship with Ashlee Simpson is as strong as ever.

When Ryan Seacrest asked the rocker how he's holding up since Simpson filed for divorce Feb. 9, the 31-year-old had only good things to say about his soon-to-be ex.

"Ashlee's been my best friend for five years. She's the mother of my child," Wentz said during Seacrest's KIIS-FM radio show Monday. "I have nothing but love and respect for her."

He's not exaggerating: The duo (parents to son Bronx, 2) were spotted making two separate fast-food runs in Los Angeles over the weekend.

"Going through something like this isn't easy," Wentz added, "but we're friends, and the most important thing is to put our son first."

"Everything's a new discovery for him," the proud papa gushed. "His new thing is hiding cell phones and credit cards and stuff. I'm like, 'So where's dad's cell phone?' And he laughs. He thinks it's like a comedy bit."

