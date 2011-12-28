Bronx has a cousin on the way, but he is not expecting a little half-brother or sister anytime in the near future!

PHOTOS: Bronx and more of 2011's cutest tots

Recent reports claimed that Pete Wentz's model girlfriend Meagan Camper was pregnant, but the rocker's rep tells Us Weekly that he is "absolutely not" expecting a second child.

PHOTOS: Major celeb splits

Wentz, 32, and ex-wife Ashlee Simpson share custody of their 3-year-old son Bronx. (The duo finalized their divorce in December.)

PHOTOS: 2011's hottest hookups

Wentz and Camper began dating in September; Simpson, 27, has been dating Boardwalk Empire's Vincent Piazza since June.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly