Ten days after his divorce from Jennie Garth was finalized, Peter Facinelli spent June 21 packing on the PDA with his girlfriend of seven months, actress Jaimie Alexander. The lovebirds (who costarred on the Showtime series Nurse Jackie as well as the 2012 movie Loosies) hit up the Tommy Hilfiger Surf Shack celebration at The Brig in Venice, Calif.

"As soon as they walked in the door, she had her arms around his neck and they were nose-to-nose whispering to each other," a fellow partygoer tells Us Weekly. "They cuddled up at the bar to watch the band with their arms around each other, sipping cocktails. As she turned away, he even patted her butt."

According to the partygoer, the actors were "by each other's side all night" and were seen "nuzzling" and "holding hands." Facinelli, 39, and Alexander, 29, were so enamored with each other, the source adds, "they barely spoke to anyone else at the party."

The romantic outing continued even after the pair left the star-studded bash. "Nothing better than a nice dinner and a motorcycle ride through the night air with my love," tweeted Alexander, who next appears in the movie Thor: The Dark World alongside Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. The next day, Facinelli wrapped production on his latest project, Walter. "Can't wait to see this film cut together," he tweeted.

Facinelli and Alexander made their red carpet debut as a couple in November 2012, just eight months after the actor filed for divorce from Garth, his wife of 11 years. The exes are parents to daughters Luca, 15, Lola, 10, and Fiona, 6. When their divorce was finalized earlier this month, they both declined spousal support. Though there is no formal custody agreement, they agreed to fund a joint bank account for their children. Garth, meanwhile, has been dating Big Gigantic drummer Jeremy Salken since October 2012.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Peter Facinelli and Jaimie Alexander Pack on PDA at Tommy Hilfiger Party