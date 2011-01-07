Petra Nemcova is Engaged
Everything's coming up engagements!
Czech model Petra Nemcova is engaged to British actor Jamie Belman, her rep confirms to JustJared.
Nemcova and Belman met through mutual friends and have been dating less than a year.
Nemcova's former fiance, photographer Simon Atlee, was killed in the 2004 tsunami in Thailand.
A smitten Nemcova told UsMagazine.com in November that their ideal date night was, "just walking hand-in-hand and being able to enjoy the moment."
Added Belman of his gal, "She's beautiful inside and out."
