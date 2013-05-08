By Us Weekly

Phaedra Parks is outnumbered three to one! "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star gave birth to her second son in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 8, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. "Mom and baby are doing great," a source says. Parks announced her pregnancy in December 2012.

Parks, an entertainment lawyer and mortician, is already mom to son Ayden, 2, with husband Apollo Nida. After meeting in 1996, the couple tied the knot on Nov. 1, 2009. In a November 2012 interview with Us, Parks revealed she wants to have a big family. "Ideally I'd like three kids, but I don't know if my poor uterus can take it!" she joked. As for Ayden? "He's the light of my life," the reality star gushed. "My husband and I just adore him."

In addition to releasing a line of "Phine Body by Phaedra & Apollo Donkey Booty" DVDs and writing a book, "Secrets of the Southern Belle," Parks was recently given her own "Real Housewives of Atlanta" spinoff. Tentatively titled "Rich People's Problems," the series will focus on Parks' legal career.

Parks joined the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast in its third season.

