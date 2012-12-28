Phaedra Parks of Real Housewives of Atlanta Is Pregnant!
Phaedra Parks is once again ready to rock some fabulous maternity wear!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 41, is pregnant again, a rep for Bravo confirms to Us Weekly. The baby-to-be joins Ayden, Parks' 2-year-old son with Apollo Nida, her husband of three years.
The entertainment lawyer (and mortician!) and fitness trainer Nida, 34, recently released Phine Body, a fitness DVD.
"I've got a pretty hot husband, so you know, I'm willing to try a few things [sexually]," Parks has said of her man, whom she met after representing him in a criminal case.
Parks joined RHOA in season three; the smash Bravo hit is now in its fifth season.
