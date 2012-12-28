UsWeekly

Phaedra Parks is once again ready to rock some fabulous maternity wear!

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star, 41, is pregnant again, a rep for Bravo confirms to Us Weekly. The baby-to-be joins Ayden, Parks' 2-year-old son with Apollo Nida, her husband of three years.

The entertainment lawyer (and mortician!) and fitness trainer Nida, 34, recently released Phine Body, a fitness DVD.

"I've got a pretty hot husband, so you know, I'm willing to try a few things [sexually]," Parks has said of her man, whom she met after representing him in a criminal case.

Parks joined "RHOA" in season three; the smash Bravo hit is now in its fifth season.

