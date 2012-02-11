NEW YORK (AP) -- "The Phantom of the Opera" is making musical history on Broadway.

The production is celebrating its 10,000th performance Saturday in New York City's storied theater district.

The New York Times ( http://nyti.ms/Ac4KnA) reports that 2011 was the show's highest-earning year. The newspaper says the show made a record $1.5 million in its best week last year, in December, and has made $845 million overall.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical opened on Broadway on Jan. 26, 1988.

It is an adaptation of the French novel by Gaston Leroux.

The historic performance at the Majestic Theater included a giant cake and special curtain call.