NEW YORK (AP) — Singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams wants a judge to rule that a trademark for his "I am OTHER" company is not infringing on Will.i.am's "I AM" trademark.

Pharrell filed legal papers Monday in federal court in Manhattan. He's seeking a declaratory judgment of non-infringement.

The two artists have been in dispute for the past several months over the issue.

A lawyer for Will.i.am declined to comment.

Will.i.am has owned the "I AM" trademark since 2001. He filed objections in March and May against Pharrell Williams' company, i am OTHER, that launched in 2010.

Will.i.am uses "I AM" for his businesses, including his charity foundation I AM ANGEL.

Pharrell's i am OTHER produces the hit web series "Awkward Black Girl" and other web series.