PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Opera Company of Philadelphia is getting a name change that officials say is in better harmony with its move toward more innovative programming and greater diversity in its repertoire.

The company said Tuesday it will now be known simply as Opera Philadelphia. The new name and logo will appear on all of its brochures and ads.

The announcement was made in conjunction with the unveiling of the 2013-2014 season.

The company plans to continue bringing opera to new audiences with surprise "pop-up" concerts in famous Philadelphia locations. Past performances at a downtown Macy's and the Reading Terminal Market have received millions of views on YouTube.

Opera Philadelphia says it has five new operas in development and aims to present challenging contemporary works along with classics like "Carmen" and "La Boheme."