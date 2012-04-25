PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The Philadelphia Orchestra is traveling to China next month for a packed schedule of concerts in four cities, master classes, cultural exchange forums and community outreach.

The orchestra on Wednesday released details of the tour and residency pilot program that's happening in China from May 28 to June 6. It includes concerts in Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin (tyan-jin) and Guangzhou (gwahng-joh).

Orchestra officials said the visit is the kick-off for an extended partnership that will begin with a longer tour of China in 2013. That's the 40th anniversary of the orchestra's historic visit to China in 1973 with legendary conductor Eugene Ormandy.

The announcement is a welcome bright spot as the orchestra continues working to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization that was filed one year ago.