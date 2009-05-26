NEW YORK (AP) -- The Public Theater says Philip Seymour Hoffman is set to play Iago in an off-Broadway revival of "Othello" next season.

An Oscar winner for the film "Capote," Hoffman will star as one of Shakespeare's most conniving villains in the production at New York University's Skirball (SKUR'-ball) Center from Sept. 12 to Oct. 4.

John Ortiz (OR'-tease), Hoffman's longtime collaborator at the LAByrinth Theater, will play Othello. The production will be a joint presentation of the Public and LAByrinth.

Also on the Public's schedule for its 2009-2010 season are two world premieres: Richard Foreman's "Idiot Savant," starring Willem Dafoe, and "Snake" by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks.