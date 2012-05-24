American Idol crowned 21-year-old Phillip Phillips its 11th season champ Wednesday, and as he celebrates his win over Jessica Sanchez, 16, the singer shares 25 things you don't know about him with Us Weekly.

1. I have a mole in my eye.

2. I play guitar a little too hard and break strings a lot.

3. I love sweet tea.

4. I get scared to perform in front of people.

5. I hate needles.

6. I love chicken and ribs.

7. I don't eat as healthy as I should.

8. I think How I Met Your Mother is the greatest show ever.

9. I've never wrecked a car -- knock on wood.

10. Leonardo DiCaprio: awesome.

11. I love watching movies. My favorite is Anchorman.

12. I got stung by a jellyfish when I was little.

13. I read a daily devotional.

14. I used to have a 'fro.

15. I love eating Mexican food.

16. I hate almonds.

17. I get nervous doing interviews.

18. I don't drink coffee, but love the smell.

19. Skydiving is so flipping great!

20. I get mad when writing songs because my handwriting is so sloppy, I can't read what I wrote.

21. I like dogs. Not a fan of cats.

22. I'm the baby of the family. I have two sisters: LaDonna, 34 and Lacey, 28.

23. I don't like spiders, but I love Spider-Man!

24. The first time I sang was in church.

25. I never thought I'd be on national TV.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Phillip Phillips: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me