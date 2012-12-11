PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Almost 300 dancers who strutted, shimmied and shook their way down a Soul Train line set a world record earlier this year in Philadelphia.

Guinness World Records has certified February's Soul Train line outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art as the world's longest.

Two hundred ninety-one dancers took a hip trip between the two lines of swaying participants, breaking the old record of 211 dancers set at a California high school last year.

The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/T509xX ) reports organizers Sheila Simmons received confirmation of the record from Guinness on Monday.

Simmons says the record-setting attempt was inspired by the death of longtime "Soul Train" host Don Cornelius on Feb. 1.