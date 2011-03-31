Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel turned heads with her stick-thin figure on Wednesday during an appearance to promote the company's new line of swimwear.

Although Swanepoel, 22, did the Victoria's Secret launch at the Mondrian Hotel in Los Angeles next to models Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima, Swanepoel was noticeably thinner than her in-shape counterparts.

On Friday, fellow South African model Lee-Ann Liebenberg tweeted, "Double cheeseburger and 'tjips' for Candice Swanepoel pls."

Swanepoel took the criticism in her stride, saying that she is "healthy and happy."

"I'm heartened to know how much everyone cares about me, but in this case, everything is normal and good," she told People magazine.

According to Swanepoel's portfolio on modeling agency IMG's website, she stands 5' 9.5" with a 23" waist and wears a size 8, but recent photos show her to be significantly leaner than listed.

Swanepoel has been modeling since she was 16 years old and has credits that include spots for Nike, Guess? and Diesel. She has been on the cover of Vogue, ELLE and Ocean Drive, and was also voted No. 61 in FHM's annual 100 Sexiest Women in the World list.

