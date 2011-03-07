Tony who?

Yes, Eva Longoria looks like she's well over her divorce from San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker, as the beauty was spotted with her new man, singer Eduardo Cruz, during a romantic lunch at L.A.'s famed Chateau Marmont Monday, and RadarOnline.com has the pictures for you: Click here to see Evan and Eduardo pucker up.

RELATED: See which celebs are the shortest

The 35-year-old "Desperate Housewives" star looks to have a fast-blossoming romance with the sexy 25-year-old brother of actress Penelope Cruz.

Parker and Longoria tied the knot in 2007, three years after they were introduced following a Spurs game in 2004. They announced they were splitting in November 2010, and finalized it January 28, 2011.

RELATED: Celebs Who Were Cheerleaders

Last month, Eva showed she's getting better acclimated to life without Tony, tweeting: "Starting over is hard to do, but life goes on. I pray for strength, courage and wisdom on my new journey."