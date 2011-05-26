It's time to make the donuts, or in this case -- pizza!

"Jersey Shore'"s Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni "J-WOWW" Farley were all rolling in the dough (literally) in Florence, Italy on Thursday, and RadarOnline.com has the pics.

The cast is working part-time at O'Vesuvio pizzeria while taping the fourth season of the hit MTV reality show.

While Snooki was seen holding a pizza box outside the eatery, Ronnie handed out fliers to passersby.

J-WOWW appeared to be top chef and was spotted kneading and tossing the dough behind the counter.

The cast arrived in Florence on May 14.