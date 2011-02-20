John Travolta's picture was taken with no Hollywood special effects or lighting Sunday, and we noticed something a little different about the sexy leading man.

The "Pulp Fiction" star and wife Kelly Preston were snapped as they relaxed over the weekend at their Hawaii beach house, where they celebrated John's 57th birthday.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the couple welcomed a new baby, Benjamin Hunter Kaleo, last November.

The celeb clan looks to be holding up just more than two years after the tragic death of their beloved son Jett, who died at 16 in January 2009 from a seizure at the family's vacation home on Grand Bahama island.