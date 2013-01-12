Miss America is in a New York state of mind.

Mallory Hagan of New York City won the beauty pageant Saturday night after tap dancing to James Brown's "Get Up Off of That Thing" and answering a question about whether armed guards belong in grade schools by saying we should not fight violence with violence.

By capturing the crown, Hagan receives a $50,000 scholarship and a yearlong run as an advocate and role model.

Here, in images, is a look at some of the present and past winners: