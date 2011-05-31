Tori Spelling didn't let her growing baby bump get in the way of Memorial Day beach plans. The mom-to-be hit the beaches of Malibu, Calif., with her bun-in-the-oven on display, wearing a skimpy black bikini.

The actress and her hunky hubby Dean McDermott enjoyed the sun-drenched day with their kids Liam and Stella on the celeb-filled SoCal beach.

Tori has never been bashful about stripping down into sexy swimwear while preggers, showing off her bikini bump during both her other pregnancies.

