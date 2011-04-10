Pia Toscano Performs On 'The Tonight Show'
Fans of eliminated "American Idol" contestant Pia Toscano don't have to wait until the show's summer concert tour to hear her sing again.
The 22-year-old Toscano stopped by "The Tonight Show" Friday to chat with Jay Leno and perform a few of her signature "Idol" hits, including "River Deep, Mountain High." (Watch a clip here.)
"It was definitely hard for me to sing that last song [after her Thursday elimination]," she told Leno. "I was definitely a little broken up about it, but it's a new day, and I'm in a better place now."
On Saturday, UsMagazine.com broke the news that Toscano is finalizing a deal with Interscope Records to record her first album.
As for the contract, a source familiar with the negotiations tells Us, "Papers are being finalized. It's basically a done deal. She's signing. They rushed everything but she's so excited."
