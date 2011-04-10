Fans of eliminated "American Idol" contestant Pia Toscano don't have to wait until the show's summer concert tour to hear her sing again.

The 22-year-old Toscano stopped by "The Tonight Show" Friday to chat with Jay Leno and perform a few of her signature "Idol" hits, including "River Deep, Mountain High." (Watch a clip here.)

"It was definitely hard for me to sing that last song [after her Thursday elimination]," she told Leno. "I was definitely a little broken up about it, but it's a new day, and I'm in a better place now."

On Saturday, UsMagazine.com broke the news that Toscano is finalizing a deal with Interscope Records to record her first album.

As for the contract, a source familiar with the negotiations tells Us, "Papers are being finalized. It's basically a done deal. She's signing. They rushed everything but she's so excited."

