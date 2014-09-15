LAS VEGAS (AP) — A spokeswoman says entertainer Pia Zadora is home from a Las Vegas hospital to continue treatment for serious head and ankle injuries received when she fell from a golf cart last week.

Zadora representative Eileen Koch said in an email Monday the singer-actress was released from University Medical Center in Las Vegas and plans to travel to Los Angeles next week for surgery for a compound ankle fracture.

The 60-year-old Zadora was injured Thursday evening in a fall from a golf cart driven by her teenage son near their northwest Las Vegas home.

Her hospitalization prompted the cancellation of upcoming performances at Piero's Italian Restaurant in Las Vegas.

Zadora was a child Broadway actress and appeared in movies before becoming a singer of popular standards.