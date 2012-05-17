NEW YORK (AP) -- Art, jewelry and furnishings collected by the pianist Van Cliburn has fetched over $4.3 million at an auction in New York City.

Christie's auction house says Thursday's sale featured more than 150 items including English furniture, Russian art, silver and jewels.

The highlight of the sale was a pair of George II giltwood mirrors attributed to Mathias Lock. They were sold for over $464,000. They had been estimated to bring between $150,000 and $250,000. The price includes the buyer's premium.

Born in Louisiana and raised in Texas, Cliburn says in a news release that he collected some of the pieces to remind him of concerts in various cities around the world.

Now 77, Cliburn was 23 in 1958 when he became world famous by winning a piano competition in Moscow.