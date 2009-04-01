Britney Spears is hot for Candie's!

The pop star -- who signed an exclusive partnership to appear in the new campaign for the junior brand Candie's, which is only available at Kohl's department stores -- showed off her toned body in a bright pink swimsuit and heels in the ad.

I had so much fun shooting the Candie's for Kohls campaign," Spears said in a statement to Usmagazine.com. "I got to wear the cutest clothes and they are perfect for summer!

The print and television campaign will appear later this summer in fashion and lifestyle magazines for the back-to-school season. The brand will be heavily integrated into all of Spears' upcoming promotional activities, including her Circus tour.

"The new Candies advertising campaign featuring Britney Spears is authentic, relevant and designed to resonate with our junior shopper," said Julie Gardner, Kohls executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

She added: "At a time when Britney Spears is on top of her career, we believe the campaign will drive excitement for the brand, sold exclusively at Kohls."