The Hills stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag might have met their match in ousted Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich.

The couple has joined the cast of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! -- a competition that is based on the hit U.K. reality show by the same name -- just as Blagojevich was removed, yet again, from his gig.

Take a look at other very unlucky reality TV stars.

Pratt and Montag -- who most recently fought and went to couples therapy on the latest episode of the MTV series -- will put their spatting skills to the test as they will be competing against each other on the new series.

Check out some of Heidi and Spencer's cheesiest moments together.

Blagojevich -- who was impeached after being accused of trying to sell President Barack Obama's vacant senate seat -- was hoping to be able to compete with court approval, but a judge ruled earlier this week that he is not allowed to leave the country while still under investigation.

"Sometimes life's journey takes you on a series of paths you never expected," Blagojevich told reporters at an L.A. press conference for the show. "I look forward to having the opportunity to prove my innocence but at same time, I'm interested in trying to pursue a way to earn a living. Originally, I was skeptical [about appearing on the show] but after talking to producers, I was a little more interested."

The show, which is set to premiere on NBC on June 1, drops 10 celebrities into a Costa Rican jungle to face challenges -- and elimination.

Other celebrities who will be competing against the Hills stars?

How well do you know The Hills? Test your knowledge with Us' trivia quiz!

Stephen Baldwin, NBA star John Salley, America's Next Top Model judge Janice Dickinson, American Idol's Sanjaya Malakar and professional wrestler Torrie Wilson.

Three additional celebrities will be announced at a later date, but reports have said former reality show star Dog the Bounty Hunter might compete.

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! will run nightly for four weeks in June.

Follow Us Weekly on Twitter!