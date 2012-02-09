No sweatpants here--Alessandra Ambrosio and her baby bump even look chic at the airport!

PHOTOS: Sexy supermodel moms

The Brazilian stunner, 30, was snapped at LAX on Tuesday, where she browsed mags at a newsstand before boarding a flight to NYC. Already a mom to 3-year-old Anja (with fiance Jamie Mazur), the supermodel announced her second pregnancy in December. Currently six months along, Ambrosio and her businessman beau will welcome the newest addition to their family this spring.

PHOTOS: Stylish moms on the go!

For now, the mama-to-be certainly doesn't seem to be slowing down. (Last month, Ambrosio flaunted her belly on the runway during Sao Paolo Fashion Week.) But does the busy beauty ever get overwhelmed trying to balance modeling and mommyhood? "I love being busy," Ambrosio gushed to Us Weekly in November. "I love having my career and a family. It's everything I've [ever] wanted!"

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly