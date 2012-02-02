Even A-list athletes like Alex Rodriguez are curious about the recent separation between Heidi Klum and Seal!The 36-year-old Yankees player was spotted buying the most recent issue Us Weekly at the airport in Miami Thursday, Deadspin reports.

"We saw a guy getting driven around in a cart and it turned out to be A-Rod," a reader named Carl explains. "We followed the cart where it was stopped as he was browsing through magazines. One of my friends claimed he picked up a Hustler prior to the Us Weekly."

The baseball fan says Rodriguez "was nice enough to shake our hands and [when] we asked him for a pic, he said, 'Sure, you ready?' I fumbled for my phone, then another magazine caught his eye and suddenly he walked away."

"Our group was deflated, thinking we let the opportunity slip," Carl tells Deadspin. "A-Rod then picked up a magazine, walked back towards us, and said, 'Take the pic.' And that was that."

Rodriguez lucked out, too: there was not a single mention of his exes Cameron Diaz or Kate Hudson in the entire Us Weekly issue.

