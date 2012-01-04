George Clooney's not the only star romancing a wrestling diva: Alex Rodriguez went public with WWE star Torrie Wilson in front of thousands of fans at Tuesday's Lakers game in L.A.

After weeks of speculation, Rodriguez, 36, planted a kiss on 2004 Playboy model Wilson, also 36, in the stands as the Lakers played the Houston Rockets.

Rodriguez, who called it quits with Cameron Diaz in early fall, happily posed for a photo with his new love and fellow celebs Cindy Crawford and hubby Rande Gerber at the Lakers game.

Days before the New Year, meanwhile, his ex Diaz, 39, dazzled on her own in Hawaii, wearing a two-piece bikini and a brand-new beach blonde bob haircut. The Bad Teacher actress has been hooking up casually with Sean "P Diddy" Combs in the wake of her split with Rodriguez.

