In a photo posted on her hubby's Instagram account on Friday, Alicia Keys showed off her bodacious bod in nothing but a skimpy two-piece bikini with a red top and black bottoms.

"My Bond Girl:) 007 AK47," Swizz Beatz posted next to the pic of his hot-bodied wife, whose hair was slicked back, standing in the ocean.

Keys, 31, has gone on the record saying that she is proud of her trim but curvy body.

"I'm not ashamed of what I am and that I have curves and that I'm thick," she has told AskMen.com. "I like my body."

The songstress and her record producer beau have been happily married since July 31, 2010 and welcomed son Eqypt three months later.

