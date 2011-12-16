How I Met Your Mother's Alyson Hannigan is going to be a mother again, her rep confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.

On Thursday, the actress, 37, was photographed chatting on her cell phone in Santa Monica wearing jeans, a vest and thin red crocheted sweater -- snug enough to reveal an undeniable baby bump.

PHOTOS: How Alyson got her body back after baby number one

"Alyson is thrilled to be pregnant!" a source close to the star tells Us Weekly. "She's been wearing baggy clothes to cover the baby bump." Thankfully, Hannigan won't have to crouch behind couches or wear oversize dresses to hide her belly on her hit CBS sitcom -- her HIMYM character, Lily, is also currently expecting!

PHOTOS: Alyson, hubby Alexis and their adorable baby girl

The star and husband Alexis Denisof are already parents to daughter Satyana, 2.

Married since 2003, Hannigan and British actor Denisof, 45, met as stars of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spinoff, Angel.

PHOTOS: Celeb babies born in 2011

"[Being a mother] has changed me in every way because my life is so much greater," Hannigan told Us Weekly in May 2010. "It filled a void I never knew was there -- it's the most amazing experience of my life. I just feel so blessed to get to be on this journey, to be a mommy. [Satyana] is just the greatest baby.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly