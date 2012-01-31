Awwwww!

Brad Pitt may not have walked away with a trophy at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Award, but that didn't stop him from having a good time at the annual awards show bash.

In a new photo taken at Sunday's event, Pitt, 48, can be seen stealing a tender moment with love of seven years Angelina Jolie, 36, at the event, where they also mingled with Pitt's pal George Clooney and his girlfriend Stacy Keibler.

If it's up to Pitt and Jolie's six children -- Maddox, 10, Pax, 8, Zahara, 7, Shiloh, 5, and Knox and Vivienne, 3 -- the couple will finally make that anticipated trip down the aisle.

"We're getting a lot of pressure from the kids [to wed]," Pitt revealed in a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning. "It means something to them."

Brushing off his kids' queries about why they're not married yet, Pitt said he finally gave in when his brood begged him to "get mommy a ring."

Pitt vowed: "Okay, I will! I will."

