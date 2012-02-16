Somebody pass Angelina Jolie a tissue!

At the Sarajevo premiere of her directorial debut In the Land of Blood and Honey Tuesday, the 36-year-old became overwhelmed with emotion when she received a standing ovation from the Bosnian crowd.

PHOTOS: Celebrities crying

"It means so much to all of us -- it means so much to me -- and I can't tell you how much it means to be here with all of you and to share this film," a tearful Jolie said. "That you're receiving it so warmly means the world to me."

VIDEO: How Angelina Jolie avoided a "shallow, horrible" life

In the Land of Blood and Honey stars Goran Kostic and Zana Marjanovic as two lovers torn apart by the Bosnian War in the 1990s. It was nominated for Best Foreign Language film at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards, though it lost to A Separation.

Speaking to an auditorium of 5,000 people, Jolie told the crowd: "I care so deeply for all of you in this country."

PHOTOS: Brangelina's surprise BFFs

Jolie kept her emotion in check while walking the red carpet with partner Brad Pitt, 48, earlier that evening. The two spent Valentine's Day in the European nation before flying home Wednesday.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly