No more makeup for AnnaLynne McCord!

The 90210 actress announced Friday she's "over Hollywood's perfection requirement" and tweeted a makeup free photo of her face -- blemishes and all.

And McCord has stayed true to her word. The 24-year-old star ditched beauty products and kept her hair naturally curly Sunday at JFK airport in New York before boarding her flight to Israel. She proudly posed for photographers and showed off her all natural, cosmetics-free face.

On Friday she tweeted to her fans, "I woke up this morning and decided I'm over Hollywood's perfection requirement. To all my girls (and boys) who have ever been embarrassed by their skin! I salute you! I'm not perfect--and that's okay with me!"

McCord is currently in Israel as a guest of America's Voices, an organization that works to bring quality American cultural programming to other countries.

The actress tweeted Monday, "First day in Israel. Visited Na'Alagat Center Theatre for Actors who are deaf and blind. I was so touched. Thank you."

Beyonce is another star who recently went makeup free. The new mom and singer, 30, flaunted her fresh face Tuesday in front of husband Jay-Z while attending a private book party for Erica Reid's parenting advice book The Thriving Child.

