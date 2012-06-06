Anne Hathaway is on the mend.

The 29-year-old Dark Knight Rises actress "had a minor accident over the weekend and injured her wrist," her rep told Us Weekly May 30. "Nothing serious."

Hathaway, who was photographed wearing a sling May 30, has been recuperating at home in Brooklyn, New York, with her fiance, Adam Shulman, 31. The actress -- who recently shaved her head and dropped a reported 16 pounds for her role in Les Miserables -- will walk down the aisle in October 2013, insiders recently told Us.

At their engagement party in February (held in a New York City bookstore), Hathaway was overheard telling pals she wants cupcakes at her wedding reception, and another pal revealed she has selected a venue in upstate New York: "But they're keeping it a secret until right before!"

After three years of dating, Shulman proposed in November 2011 with a 6-carat, $150,000 ring from Kwiat. "We hit it off immediately, but it took us a pretty long time to get together," Hathaway has said of their fairytale romance.

Hathaway assumes the iconic role (and the skintight catsuit!) of Catwoman alongside Christian Bale's Batman in The Dark Knight Rises, which hits theaters July 20.

